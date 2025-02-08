Shinsuke Nakamura hasn't been prominently featured as the United States Champion on SmackDown, which should be no surprise considering WWE's history of handling his title reigns. Either way, he seems to have picked out one of his next targets.

As you probably know, Shinsuke Nakamura dethroned the popular LA Knight at Survivor Series: WarGames to become the new US Champion. This was after he was absent from WWE TV for a good chunk of 2024, starting the year by feuding with Cody Rhodes and ending it by becoming the US Champion. It's not too shabby for someone with a long television hiatus.

This week, he was spotted in the background during a conversation between Cody Rhodes and The Miz, seemingly picking his next target. It's unclear which superstar he is targeting, but one would think that it would be The Miz.

Interestingly, last week on SmackDown, Shinsuke Nakamura did something very similar. When Jimmy Uso was cutting a promo backstage as he headed to the ring, the United States Champion was spotted in the background just looming.

It was a tease of a future Nakamura-Jimmy Uso match, which was welcomed by fans who feel that Jimmy Uso has gotten the shorter end of the stick compared to his brother.

Unfortunately, Jimmy Uso failed to qualify for the Elimination Chamber after Drew McIntyre won a Triple Threat qualifier match, which also involved LA Knight.

