WATCH: Slowed video shows how 26-year-old WWE Superstar suffered 'career-ending injury' on SmackDown

WWE star Elton Prince suffered a separated shoulder on last week's SmackDown and later labeled it as a 'career-ending injury.' A slowed-down video has shown how the unfortunate incident transpired on the blue brand.

The injury occurred during the tag team match between Pretty Deadly and The Brawling Brutes' Sheamus and Ridge Holland on SmackDown last week. It was an entertaining bout, but Prince, unfortunately, suffered an injury.

A spot in the bout required Holland to hit his opponents with a Belly-to-Belly inside the ring. He was taking on both Pretty Deadly members at the same time, hitting them with consecutive fast-paced moves. At one point, he hit them with an elevated back body drop that saw Elton Prince rotate mid-air. This led to a shaky landing which caused his shoulder to separate.

The video of the sequence was posted by the Twitter handle @TheRONYBrand in response to Ridge Holland's now-deleted tweet. The Brawling Brutes member denied being blamed for Prince's injury and explained how a 'wonky landing from the pounce' caused the damage.

You can watch the full video below:

Rony Mac @TheRONYBrand @RidgeWWE 🏻 @EltonPrince_PD Ridge is correct. You shouldn't go blaming him.. Making assumptions.. While I don't enjoy pointing out how someone got really injured all you need to know is in this video.. It was an over rotation on Eltons part. These things happen. Speedy recovery to Elton Prince

The video above shows exactly how Prince suffered the injury on WWE SmackDown. However, some fans brought up a 16-month-old unfortunate accident that caused Big E to suffer a broken neck to drive hate toward Holland on social media.

Elton Prince labels his injury 'career-ending' after WWE SmackDown goes off air

Despite hurting his shoulder, Prince pinned Holland to seal the victory for Pretty Deadly. The SmackDown Superstar was spotted in an arm sling for a backstage interview after the show.

Prince insisted it could have been a "career-ending injury" for anyone but not for him. He also suggested that he would be back in a couple of weeks:

"Let me make this absolutely clear to everybody. This is the kind of injury that puts the average person out for years. I'd say career end." Prince continued, "This is a career-ending injury but not for me. No, no, no, no, I might just take a couple of weeks off. I'll be back to, you know, I'll be spiffing again, boy. What do you think?" [0:41 - 1:12]

Pretty Deadly has found a friend in United States Champion Austin Theory on WWE SmackDown. In Prince's absence, his tag team partner Kit Wilson joined forces with Theory to take on AJ Styles and Karl Anderson at the latest WWE SuperShow in Fairfax, Virginia.