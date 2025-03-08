[WATCH] Solo Sikoa arrives with Jacob Fatu and Tama Tonga ahead of a huge match with former Universal Champion

Solo Sikoa was seen arriving at the arena with Jacob Fatu and Tama Tonga ahead of this week's edition of WWE SmackDown. He will face Braun Strowman in a singles match set for the show.

Sikoa hasn't exactly been on the same page with Fatu and Tonga. A couple of weeks ago, he accidentally hit Tonga with the Samoan Spike. During a tag team match against Cody Rhodes and Damian Priest, Fatu accidentally hit Sikoa with the Superkick for which he apologized on last week's SmackDown.

On Instagram, WWE shared a clip of Sikoa arriving with Fatu and Tonga. The former self-proclaimed Tribal Chief was seen talking to Fatu, stating that Strowman was "easy work." He remained confident in his chances to beat the former WWE Universal Champion.

Watch Sikoa arriving at the arena with Fatu and Tonga:

Solo Sikoa and Jacob Fatu could collide at WrestleMania 41

According to WrestleVotes, Solo Sikoa and Jacob Fatu could cross paths at WrestleMania 41. The former Enforcer of The Bloodline unintentionally cost his family member the chance to qualify for the 2025 Men's Elimination Chamber Match when he interfered during Fatu's Triple Threat match against Damian Priest and Braun Strowman.

During an episode of Live Q&A on Backstage Pass, the following was reported:

"There's a lot going on there. You know, I don't know what everybody's plans are, Roman and Jimmy and The Rock, but I do know they're gearing up towards Jacob versus Solo. So, you know, after months of speculation that Solo was going to wrestle Roman Reigns at WrestleMania, they shift that to Jacob Fatu, and we'll see how it plays out. But I do believe that's the direction."

Fatu could compete in his first-ever WrestleMania show this year. However, it remains to be seen if WWE has any specific plans for The Samoan Werewolf.

