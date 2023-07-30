[Watch] Solo Sikoa awkwardly flirts with female WWE personality in a hilarious segment

Solo Sikoa has quickly established himself as one of the most intimidating superstars on the WWE roster. However, even he can be seen breaking character at times. One of those moments was captured recently as The Bloodline member was seen awkwardly flirting with Kayla Braxton.

The Enforcer made his main roster debut last year at the Clash at the Castle PLE, assisting Roman Reigns in his match against Drew McIntyre. Since then, he has been the most trusted ally of The Tribal Chief and is the only Anoa'i family member left after The Usos decided to go their separate ways.

Solo has been treated like a main event caliber star ever since he stepped foot into the Stamford-based promotion. A few months back, the star appeared on WWE's The Bump, which is a talk show co-hosted by Kayla Braxton. A clip has now surfaced on social media that shows Sikoa awkwardly telling Kayla that he likes her shirt after the latter went away.

Check it out below:

Vince Russo believes Solo Sikoa can take Roman Reigns' spot in WWE

Solo Sikoa has been positioned as a top star ever since he made his main roster debut. The Enforcer has lost just one match on TV programming via pinfall or submission and has defeated multiple former world champions such as Rey Mysterio, Sheamus, and Kevin Owens.

During a recent episode of the Jim Cornette's Drive-Thru podcast, the wrestling veteran noted that Sikoa could be a top heel in case Roman Reigns turns babyface. However, the former WWE manager was unsure if Solo is ready for the spot.

"Normally, one would say, 'Well, perhaps Solo gets too big for his britches' and it still might be that way. But I'm thinking for Roman to switch babyface, it would be such an earth-shaking needle-moving event that Solo is unproven as a top main event single guy and we don't really know whether he can talk," he said.

Public Enemies @TheEnemiesPE3



THAT BOY GOOD pic.twitter.com/2cpY7R9yLZ Solo Sikoa is doing a phenomenal job at doing all the little things. The look of disgust he gives Roman Reigns after him and Jey Uso finish embracing and nobody is fighting was greatTHAT BOY GOOD

Solo Sikoa has played a major role in The Tribal Chief's ongoing historic title run. He also helped Reigns in beating Jey Uso on SmackDown and could once again play a major part in the Tribal Combat match, which will take place at SummerSlam.