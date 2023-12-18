WWE star Solo Sikoa was caught in a quick moment breaking character during the company's live event this weekend.

WWE moved to Moline, Illinois, this weekend as part of their Holiday Tour live event circuit. The show featured top stars from both RAW and SmackDown, including Kevin Owens, LA Knight, Jey Uso, Finn Balor, and the World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins, among others.

The Bloodline members Solo Sikoa and Jimmy Uso faced off the team of Kevin Owens and LA Knight in a tag team encounter. Before the match started, Jimmy was on the ropes interacting with the fans while the three other participants were in the ring. Uso took a perilous position on the ring ropes, and this kicked off the brotherly instincts in Solo. The Street Champ, in complete contrast to his on-screen persona, took a few steps toward his brother to ensure that Jimmy did not fall off.

You can see the video captured by a fan here:

Expand Tweet

The Bloodline was on WWE SmackDown this past Friday

It was an eventful episode of WWE SmackDown as Roman Reigns made his return to the blue brand after a long hiatus. The Tribal Chief had a lot on his mind that he wanted to share, including appointing Solo Sikoa as the next in line to succeed him.

Expand Tweet

However, Randy Orton interrupted the segment and walked up to the ring. He spoke directly to Roman acknowledging that he had elevated himself to legend status. However, Randy reminded The Tribal Chief that he was the "Legend Killer" and he was out to seek retribution from The Bloodline for putting him on the shelf.

Later, Randy also defeated Jimmy Uso in a singles match. The dramatic matchup ended in an all-out brawl and featured the return of AJ Styles.

It will be interesting to see how this storyline develops in the weeks leading up to the Royal Rumble and whether Randy gets a shot at the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

What are your thoughts on the Bloodline segment from SmackDown? Sound off in the comments section below.