WWE Holiday Tour Results: Jey Uso ends current champion's winning run, Bloodline suffers another loss, Seth Rollins takes on two RAW stars (Moline, 12/16)

The WWE ongoing Holiday Tour continued this weekend as stars from RAW and SmackDown stopped over in Moline, Illinois, on Saturday, December 16, for a house show. We now have results from the event.

The show kickstarted with a singles match between Jey Uso and Finn Balor, where the former Bloodline member was able to come out on top. This was also Finn's first loss on the live circuit in over three months. The star had competed mostly in tag matches during this time and came out on top on every occasion.

Next up, Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins defeated Joaquin Wilde and Cruz Del Toro of The LWO. This was followed by another short match, which saw Omos get a win over Akira Tozawa.

Elsewhere on the card, Kevin Owens joined forces with LA Knight to defeat Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa. The Bloodline duo has suffered many losses in the last few weeks, and the same continued in Moline on Saturday.

Also in action were WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Piper Niven and Chelsea Green, who defended their title against Katana Chance and Kayden Carter. This was the champions' first title defense in nearly a month, and they managed to walk out with gold around their waists.

Next up was a Street Fight between Cody Rhodes and Damian Priest. Like his tag team partner, Priest was also on the losing end of his match. Nia Jax defeated Shayna Baszler in a singles match, while DIY teamed up with The Miz to get a win over Imperium.

The event was headlined by Seth Rollins, who took on Drew McIntyre and Shinsuke Nakamura in a triple-threat match. The Visionary came out on top to conclude the action-packed evening.

Complete WWE Holiday Tour Results

Here are the complete WWE live event results from Moline, Illinois, courtesy of Wrestling Bodyslam:

Jey Uso defeated Finn Balor

The Street Profits (Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins) defeated The LWO (Cruz Del Toro and Joaquin Wilde)

Omos (w/ MVP) defeated Akira Tozawa

Kevin Owens & LA Knight defeated Solo Sikoa & Jimmy Uso

WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship: Chelsea Green and Piper Niven defeated Kayden Carter and Katana Chance

Cody Rhodes defeated Damian Priest in a Street Fight

Nia Jax defeated Shayna Baszler

The Miz and #DIY (Johnny Gargano & Tommaso Ciampa) defeated Imperium

World Heavyweight Title Match – Seth Rollins (c) retains over Drew McIntyre and Shinsuke Nakamura in a triple threat match.