Watch: Solo Sikoa can't help but break character on WWE SmackDown

This past week on WWE SmackDown, The Bloodline continued their quest to ensure John Cena was forced to face them alone at Fastlane 2023.

Following their attack on AJ Styles last week, The O.C. had its own reaction, with Karl Anderson attacking Solo Sikoa and Jimmy Uso. The Machine Gun ultimately suffered a loss in a one-on-one match against the former WWE Tag Team Champion.

Following the bout, Mia Yim made her way out to the ring and slapped Uso. Before the camera could pan away from Solo Sikoa, many fans saw him struggling to stay in character and not laugh at his brother.

Jimmy Uso seemingly overreacted to the slap, going as far as falling on the ramp before shouting "damn." This left Sikoa in a position where he had to look at the ground and then bite his lip, but a smile was still able to come out despite his efforts to maintain kayfabe.

You can view a clip of the hilarious exchange below:

Of course, this isn't the first time a Bloodline member has broken character. It appears that the family has a lot of fun on WWE SmackDown and often tries to see if they can force each other to break kayfabe.

John Cena and LA Knight will face The Bloodline at WWE Fastlane 2023

John Cena was outnumbered again on the latest edition of SmackDown when The Bloodline attacked, but he was saved by LA Knight. Interestingly, after several hints that he was coming after the Samoan group, Knight was the man who answered the call and helped Cena overcome another attack.

Solo Sikoa and Jimmy Uso have been holding down the fort in The Bloodline while Roman Reigns has been on hiatus. But Reigns is set to return to WWE SmackDown in less than two weeks, and he could have an interesting reaction to these recent events.

