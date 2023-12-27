Watch: Solo Sikoa loses his mind after losing to former WWE champion for the first time; wreaks havoc at ringside

Solo Sikoa has been booked very strongly since making his WWE main roster debut. However, The Enforcer had a night to forget at the latest house show, where he lost clean to Kevin Owens for the first time. The cameras also captured Sikoa visibly frustrated after the match.

WWE kicked off the five-day Holiday Tour with a couple of house shows across the country. The SmackDown roster stopped over in Baltimore, Maryland, for an action-packed evening that featured stars such as Randy Orton, AJ Styles, and LA Knight in action.

Solo Sikoa also competed at the show as he took on Kevin Owens in a Last Man Standing match. The duo are no strangers when it comes to standing across the ring from each other and have faced off multiple times.

So far, The Enforcer has had the upper hand in their meetings as he has defeated the former Universal Champion several times. Meanwhile, the latter did not manage a single clean victory over The Bloodline member until recently.

Things turned around for KO at last night's house show as he finally registered a clean win over Solo Sikoa. It seems like the Samoan star did not take the loss well, as he was seen wreaking havoc at ringside afterward.

A fan present in the arena captured the whole sequence. Check it out in the tweet below:

Expand Tweet

Besides Solo Sikoa vs. Kevin Owens, what else happened at the WWE Holiday Tour show?

The SmackDown roster put on an enthralling show for the live crowd in Baltimore while their RAW counterparts stopped over in New York. The event also marked Randy Orton's return to the live circuit as The Viper saved AJ Styles from Grayson Waller and Austin Theory.

Expand Tweet

Orton then challenged the duo to a tag team match, where he and AJ Styles came out on top. Other matches on the card saw LA Knight defeat Jimmy Uso in a Street Fight while Bobby Lashley secured a win over Butch. Bianca Belair and Shotzi were also in action as they beat Bayley and IYO SKY in a tag team match.

You can check out the complete WWE Holiday Tour live event results for the SmackDown brand by clicking here.