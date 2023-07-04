[WATCH] Solo Sikoa did something unexpected after Roman Reigns was pinned at WWE Money in the Bank 2023

Solo Sikoa's actions after Money in the Bank 2023 went off the air are bound to leave many WWE fans surprised.

After Roman Reigns was pinned by Jey Uso at Money in the Bank, he was an emotional mess. Reigns threw a tantrum at ringside as fans collectively booed him. Fans watching on their TVs missed an interesting off-air moment that was fortunately captured by a live audience member.

The footage shows a disappointed Solo Sikoa heading to the back without Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman. In another footage that was shared on YouTube, Reigns and Heyman were seen heading backstage after the massive loss.

Check out the video of Solo leaving the ringside area by himself below:

It has been about 300 days since Solo Sikoa turned up on the main roster to help Roman Reigns

The Usos recently stated that they found Solo a suitable candidate for the next Tribal Chief. This led to Roman Reigns laughing as if they had cracked a joke. Reigns' laugh wasn't taken lightly by Sikoa, who stared at The Tribal Chief coldly.

At WWE Money in the Bank 2023, Sikoa and Reigns gave everything they had, but it still wasn't enough to put The Usos down. Reigns eventually suffered his first pinfall loss in 1294 days, and Solo certainly wasn't happy.

It's been about 300 days since Solo Sikoa made his debut on the main roster. The debut was quite an impressive one as he helped Reigns retain his Undisputed WWE Universal Title against Drew McIntyre at Clash at the Castle. Solo has done well for himself as a singles act since then and has every reason to believe that he will be able to thrive without The Bloodline by his side.

Sikoa will also feature during the Tribal Court segment on the upcoming episode of SmackDown. It will be interesting to see whether he will take Reigns' side during the segment or betray The Tribal Chief. It remains to be seen how things will pan out.

What do you think of Solo's actions after Money in the Bank 2023 went off the air? Is he the next to leave Roman Reigns?

Find out which wrestling legend respects both CM Punk & The Young Bucks right here

Poll : 0 votes