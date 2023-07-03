[WATCH] Roman Reigns angry at a WWE fan after Money in the Bank goes off-air

Roman Reigns was involved in a tense moment after losing the Bloodline Civil War tag team match at WWE Money in the Bank 2023.

On July 1, The Tribal Chief and Solo Sikoa suffered a pinfall loss to The Usos. This was Reigns' first pinfall loss in 1294 days. The Undisputed WWE Universal Champion threw a temper tantrum outside the ring after the massive defeat, and fans had a field day on Twitter over the same.

Now, a new piece of footage is making the rounds on social media in which Reigns can be seen heading to the back with Paul Heyman. The Tribal Chief can be seen angrily staring at a fan at ringside. Judging by how Reigns looked at his arm immediately after giving a death stare to the spectator, it seems he wasn't happy with the latter touching him. Check out the video below:

Roman Reigns is seemingly going to face Jey Uso very soon

SummerSlam 2023 is inching closer, and WWE may be planning to have a huge singles contest at the event. As per reports, Reigns will face Jey Uso in Detroit with the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship on the line.

Fans are aware that Jey Uso was Reigns' first full-fledged feud following his Universal Championship win at Payback 2020. The Tribal Chief defeated Jey in a title match at WWE Clash of Champions 2020. He then put Jey down again at that year's Hell in a Cell event, in a Hell in a Cell "I Quit" Match.

Jey Uso is one of the biggest babyfaces in WWE today. Many fans want to see him dethrone Roman Reigns. Judging by the company's alleged long-term plans for Reigns, it seems highly unlikely that Jey will defeat him if they face off at SummerSlam. The Tribal Chief will reportedly lock horns with Cody Rhodes at next year's WrestleMania, with his title on the line.

