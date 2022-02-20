[Watch] Surprising backstage segment shows Sami Zayn gloating about injuring former champion on WWE SmackDown

Sami Zayn defeated Shinsuke Nakamura for the Intercontinental Championship on WWE SmackDown last week.

Nakamura sustained a leg injury in what was a thrilling championship bout between the two men. Zayn repeatedly attacked his opponent's weakness and used it to his advantage. Ultimately, he emerged victorious to become the new Intercontinental Champion on the blue brand.

Following his match, Zayn was spotted in a backstage segment in which he boasted about injuring Nakamura. He said no one believed in him, and he had to do whatever it took to win the gold. He was utterly unfazed when asked about beating an injured opponent for the title.

Instead, he took pride in his victory. Here's what he had to say:

"Yeah, but I injured him. So, what's wrong with that? New Intercontinental Champion. They said it couldn't be done. Thank you for the round of applause. You have seen everything I have been through. You don't care. Never mind, I have pictures to take. Everyone needs me, everyone needs the champion. Take photos of the new champ. This is the third, third Intercontinental Championship. You know how hard it is to win it once? I have done it thrice. Three and you know everything tried to stop me from winning it but here we are."

Zayn has spent the last few months talking about the apparent conspiracy against him. He is convinced that WWE purposely denied him significant opportunities and was determined to make the most of his title shot last week.

What's next for Sami Zayn on WWE SmackDown?

Since winning the Intercontinental Championship, Shinsuke Nakamura was barely involved in any memorable feuds. His title defenses have not been televised over the last few months either. Thus, it was evident that Zayn would eventually dethrone the King of Strong Style on SmackDown.

Nakamura and Zayn stole the show with their title bout that prompted many into thinking why the former champion wasn't involved in title matches more often. However, we could see the SmackDown Superstar demand a rematch against Zayn on Road to WrestleMania.

The Great Liberator may also be involved in title feuds with other top names on WWE SmackDown moving forward. It will be interesting to see what the creative team has planned to restore the credibility of the WWE Intercontinental Championship.

A former WWE personality talks about Kevin Owens stealing her phone to get a reaction here

Edited by Arjun