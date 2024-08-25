[WATCH] The Bloodline's Tonga Loa speaks; Tama Tonga lays out massive challenge; Solo Sikoa's subtle sign

The Bloodline Saga witnessed yet another twist in their storyline on the latest edition of Friday Night SmackDown. Solo Sikoa led his faction out to the ring and asked Jacob Fatu to hand over his WWE Tag Team Championship to Tonga Loa.

While the moment was accompanied by surprising "You can't wrestle!" chants for Tonga Loa, Jacob Fatu was announced as Sikoa's Enforcer. Later on during the show, Tama Tonga and Tonga Loa successfully defended their tag team titles against the Street Profits. While DIY came out to even the odds for Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins, The Bloodline managed to stand tall in the end.

WWE's official X/Twitter handle has released footage of The Bloodline heading backstage following their match on SmackDown. The video features Solo Sikoa pointing at the Ula Fala, reminding the world who the new Tribal Chief was. This subtle sign may have also hinted that the Ula Fala was more prestigious than the Undisputed WWE Championship.

Trending

Expand Tweet

Game Break: Guess Today's Mystery Player. Play the Brainbuster Game Now!

Tonga Loa then followed and called out Tommaso Ciampa and Johnny Gargano for not being as good as they thought they were.

"Ciampa, Johnny, you think you're slick? You think you're slick? Nah! Nah bro! Nah!" Tonga Loa said.

Tama Tonga also sent a bold message to the entire SmackDown locker room. The 41-year-old star said that if anyone on the roster wanted the WWE Tag Team Championship, they could come get them from The Bloodline.

"Anybody, I don't care who! You want it? Come and get it!" Tama Tonga said.

What layers will further unfold within The Bloodline Saga remains to be seen.

WWE Superstar Jacob Fatu sent a message following Solo Sikoa's massive announcement

While Solo Sikoa himself served as Roman Reigns' Enforcer for a long time, he has now claimed the throne the former Undisputed WWE Universal Champion had in the past. With the new Tribal Chief leading The Bloodline to glory, he named Jacob Fatu as his Enforcer on SmackDown this week.

Following the announcement, the former MLW World Heavyweight Champion took to X/Twitter to send a three-word message, expressing gratitude to God.

"THANK YOU GOD," Jacob Fatu shared.

Expand Tweet

While Roman Reigns was absent from the latest episode of SmackDown, he might make an appearance once again next week. The Bloodline took out Reigns with a Triple Powerbomb through the announce table a couple of weeks ago on the blue brand. The Original Tribal Chief might want to avenge the attack very soon. Fans will have to wait and see what WWE has in store for the heel faction next.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Former WWE Head Writer has an issue with Ricochet in AEW. Catch his rant HERE.