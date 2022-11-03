[Watch] The Bloodline's viral segment from WWE SmackDown recreated by popular TikToker

Popular TikToker Ebuka Dikeh has done it again as he recently recreated The Bloodline's viral segment from this past week's SmackDown.

Taking to Twitter and other social media platforms, Dikeh posted a clip of him and his team re-enacting the bit of Jey Uso disrespecting Roman Reigns on SmackDown. The video showcased the TikToker portraying the role of The Tribal Chief, while others around him are seen acting as Jey Uso and Sami Zayn.

The Bloodline's segment took the internet by storm as fans reacted to Jey disrespecting his leader after another heated confrontation with The Honorary Uce. Fans also went berserk in reaction to Zayn making Reigns, Jey, and other members of the stable break character on television once again.

WWE veteran Samu warned The Bloodline regarding Sami Zayn

Samu, a member of the Anoa'i family, was recently in conversation with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Bill Apter.

During the interview, Samu claimed he was impressed with Roman Reigns, The Usos, and their recent recruit, Solo Sikoa. However, the veteran doesn't trust Sami Zayn. The former tag team champion said:

"They've gotta keep their eye on that Sami Zayn," Samu said. "I don't trust many people, but outsiders, especially when they come in trying to kiss someone's butt (...) But I have faith in The Bloodline. They're holding down the fort pretty good. I don't think anything's crumbling yet, Bill."

Bloodline leader Reigns will be in action this weekend at Crown Jewel against Logan Paul. He will put the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship on the line against the YouTube celebrity.

Meanwhile, The Usos will face Brawling Brutes' Ridge Holland and Butch in a rematch from SmackDown. Jimmy and Jey Uso will aim to walk out of Saudi Arabia with their Undisputed WWE Universal Championship on the line.

