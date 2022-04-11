Watch: The Great Khali impersonates Stone Cold Steve Austin

WWE Hall of Famer The Great Khali impersonated Stone Cold Steve Austin in a hilarious clip on his Instagram handle.

It has been a while since Khali retired from pro-wrestling. The Indian giant did incredibly well for himself in WWE and is a former World Heavyweight Champion. He is quite active on Instagram and regularly updates fans via his official handle, which boasts a whopping five million followers.

In an amusing clip that The Great Khali recently shared on Instagram, he can be seen impersonating none other than fellow WWE Hall of Famer Stone Cold Steve Austin. Instead of beer cans, though, he is holding two large glasses of what seems like buttermilk.

Khali's funny impersonation of Austin's beer-drinking bit left his fans in splits. Check out the full clip below:

Check out the results from the latest episode of SmackDown here.

Stone Cold and The Great Khali never crossed paths in WWE

By the time Khali made his way to WWE, Austin had retired from active competition. The Texas Rattlesnake wrestled his last match against arch-rival The Rock at WrestleMania 19 in 2003, in a losing effort. He recently returned to the ring for a one-off bout against Kevin Owens at WrestleMania 38.

Khali made his debut shortly after WrestleMania 22 in 2006, and destroyed WWE legend The Undertaker in the process.

Khali was presented as an unstoppable giant on SmackDown during his early months. He defeated The Undertaker in his first WWE pay-per-view match. A year later, he won his first and only World Heavyweight title on an episode of the blue brand.

The veteran didn't do much of note during his final years in WWE, and was mostly used to putting over other talent.

Stone Cold Steve Austin's beer-drinking bit has given WWE fans tons of iconic moments over the years. It involves Austin bashing two beer cans against each other and drinking beer out of them at the same time, while the WWE Universe cheers for him.

What do you think of The Great Khali's impersonation of Stone Cold? Sound off in the comments below!

Why did The Undertaker not mention Mick Foley in his speech? The experts weigh in right here.

Edited by Kaushik Das