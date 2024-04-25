WWE Superstar The Rock recently took to social media to share a deeply moving story while sharing an emotional moment with a fan.

After The Great One returned to WWE at the start of this year, he received backlash from fans for seemingly taking Cody Rhodes' WrestleMania XL spot. However, the legendary superstar took it in stride and became The Final Boss as he fully embraced the heel turn.

However, The Rock's current gimmick in WWE is far from his real-life persona, as he is one of the most benevolent public figures in the world. The Final Boss recently took to his X social media account to upload a video of him gifting a fan his truck and $100,000 while sharing an emotional moment with a father-son duo.

The Great One got emotional during the video while talking about his father, the late Rocky Johnson, stating that he missed his dad a lot.

"Sometimes I just miss my dad. Wish I could give him my truck or give him a little cash (my old man was an OG, so he was all about that cash). When I met Isaiah’s dad, Ricardo, he immediately reminded me of my old man. Hard worker who struggled with hard times, but always did what he could to take care of his family. My dad even opened up a cleaning service, just like Isaiah’s dad. And just like my dad back then, the one thing Ricardo needed was a truck for all his supplies and to get to and from work,'' he wrote.

The Rock added:

"I gave Ricardo my personal truck. I gave Ricardo some cash. I think, in a way, this moment with Ricardo felt like my dad was still here with me and I could make him happy. Got me emo. When I cry, I start to whisper. Love you both, Isaiah and Ricardo! I love the father-son bond you have. Take care of each other. Hold on to that hope. I miss my old man!"

WWE Superstar The Rock shared an interesting story about his father, Rocky Johnson

Last year, The Rock took to X/Twitter to share an interesting story about his father, Rocky Johnson. The Brahma Bull said his father's rough methods were the reason he learned how to protect his face from jabs.

"Very cool shot of me and my pops, the Soulman in Tampa. Couple stiff jabs to my buck teeth, and that taught me to keep my hands up to protect. My old [man] used to beat my a** in the gym daily, boxing, and on the wrestling mats. [I] hated it then, but [I] appreciate it today," he wrote.

It will be interesting to see what The Rock has planned for his impending return to WWE.