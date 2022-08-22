WATCH: Theory gets angry at a young WWE fan

Theory took his frustration out on a fan after Trish Stratus and Kevin Owens left him embarrassed at a recent live event.

Mr. Money in the Bank 2022 defeated Dolph Ziggler at the latest WWE live event in Kingston, Canada. After the match, he shared the ring with Hall of Famer Trish Stratus and fellow superstar Kevin Owens.

Owens hit a devastating Stunner on him, followed by which he was forced to take an embarrassing selfie with the duo. The former United States Champion was certainly not happy with how things turned out.

While leaving backstage, he encountered a fan who showed him a sign with "You suck" written on it. Theory didn't find it funny and decided to teach the fan a lesson.

He ended up tearing the sign and throwing the pieces at the fan. Here's what the RAW star said:

"I'm all day! You know who sucks? The WWE Universe. And you know who's all day? Me! The youngest Mr. Money in the Bank!"

Theory recently gained some momentum after suffering multiple losses over the past few weeks

Theory won the Money in the Bank briefcase at the namesake event on July 2, 2022. A brief losing streak on WWE TV followed, including losses to the likes of Bobby Lashley, Drew McIntyre, Madcap Moss, and Dolph Ziggler.

He finally picked up a win over Ziggler on a recent episode of RAW, thus breaking the streak. Things only improved for the MITB winner with his latest victory over Ziggler at the WWE Kingston live event.

Unfortunately for him, Trish Stratus and Kevin Owens ensured he wouldn't get to celebrate the win.

pau @316REIGNS kevin & trish ending theory LMAOOOO WE LOVE kevin & trish ending theory LMAOOOO WE LOVE https://t.co/h6k9mMm00H

WWE seemingly has high hopes for the 25-year-old star. He has quite a long road ahead of him and certainly has the ingredients to become a main event star in the distant future.

What do you think? Is there a WWE Championship reign in the RAW star's future? Sound off in the comments below.

Edited by Angana Roy