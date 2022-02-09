Watch: Top female star argues with Randy Orton after RAW goes off air

Becky Lynch was seen arguing with Randy Orton after last night's WWE RAW went off the air.

The main event of RAW featured a tag team match pitting RK-Bro against Seth Rollins and Kevin Owens. The match ended when Rollins hit a devastating Curb Stomp on Riddle, thus picking up a huge win.

After the match, Randy Orton hit an RKO on an unsuspecting Owens while Rollins watched from ringside.

A 3-second clip is now being circulated on Twitter, showing what happened after RAW went off air. When the cameras stopped rolling, Orton and Riddle made their way backstage. Becky Lynch came out carrying her RAW Women's Championship to a loud pop and began arguing with The Viper on the entrance ramp. Orton raised his hands in surrender, hinting that he didn't want trouble.

Randy Orton and Becky Lynch have major respect for each other

Randy Orton and Becky Lynch are two of the biggest stars in WWE today. Both wrestlers are sure-fire future WWE Hall of Famers. Last year, a clip surfaced on Twitter showing a heartfelt exchange between Orton and Lynch on RAW.

In the fan-shot clip, Orton can be seen approaching the ring and noticing Lynch at ringside. The WWE legend stopped in his path and bowed down to Lynch as a sign of respect, and Lynch bowed down in return as fans cheered in unison.

Lynch is quite busy on the Road to WrestleMania 38. Big Time Becks will be defending her RAW Women's Championship against WWE Hall of Famer Lita at the upcoming Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event.

This contest is being dubbed by many as a battle of the generations. Lynch is determined to head to WrestleMania as the RAW Women's Champion but will have to put the WWE veteran down in Saudi Arabia first.

As for Orton, there are no concrete plans for him on the Road to WrestleMania at the moment. A report recently emerged, hinting at RK-Bro's future on WWE TV. As per the report, a few creative members want to split the duo and have them battle for the WWE Championship.

Edited by Debottam Saha