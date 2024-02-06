Watch: Top WWE Superstar shows up after RAW; addresses "We Want Cody" chants 

A WWE Superstar shared the ring with Cody Rhodes following this week's episode of RAW and addressed the ongoing "We Want Cody" movement. The said performer is Sami Zayn, who appeared earlier in the night during a backstage interview.

Ever since The Rock showed up at last week's episode of SmackDown to seemingly take Cody's spot and challenge Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at WrestleMania 40, fans have been expressing their displeasure. The hashtag "We Want Cody" became a rage on social media, with many people coming out in support of The American Nightmare and demanding that he finish his story.

During the latest edition of RAW, Cody Rhodes took on Shinsuke Nakamura in a Bull Rope Match in the closing bout of the night, with fans firmly on The American Nightmare's side.

After he won the match, the former AEW star was attacked by Drew McIntyre as the show went off the air. However, the live crowd witnessed another performer make an appearance. Sami Zayn came out and lavished praise on Cody. He even addressed the "We Want Cody" movement, with fans loudly chanting it.

The American Nightmare then took the microphone to share kind words for Zayn and the St. Louis, Missouri, crowd to send fans back home happy.

What the future has in store for The American Nightmare remains to be seen.

Sami Zayn was interviewed on the latest episode of WWE RAW

Before addressing Cody Rhodes and fans after RAW went off-air, Sami Zayn also made an appearance during the broadcast, albeit in a backstage interview. The Underdog from the Underground looked back at his match against Roman Reigns at the Elimination Chamber 2023 and shared details of his chat with Triple H after the clash.

With the Elimination Chamber 2024 Premium Live Event just around the corner and WrestleMania 40 also just weeks away, it will be interesting to see what WWE has in store for Sami Zayn. Considering he even spoke about his issues with Drew McIntyre during the interview, there is a chance that we could see another clash between the two stars.

