[WATCH] Trick Williams returns to attack Carmelo Hayes at WWE NXT: Roadblock; Major title match set up for Stand and Deliver

WWE Superstar Carmelo Hayes squared off against Tony D'Angelo during the special episode of NXT Roadblock 2024.

After the contract signing last week, it was officially confirmed that the two stars would be competing against each other on this week's show. The winner would become the number one contender and challenge Ilja Dragunov for the NXT Championship at Stand & Deliver.

Tony started the match strong, delivering a couple of back body drops and executing the Half-Halch Suplex. However, Hayes staged a comeback by targeting Tony's injured arm. He executed the shoulder armbreaker and later applied the Fujiwara armbar, but it proved insufficient to put away the resilient Don.

In the final moments of the bout, just when it appeared that Hayes was poised to secure the victory, Trick Williams' music played. Williams, who had been sidelined after Hayes betrayed and attacked him last month, did not physically appear, but the distraction caused by the music allowed Tony to capitalize and secure the crucial win.

Following the match, Tony apologized to Hayes, acknowledging that he pulled the stunt to secure the victory. However, he said that The Don of NXT had a present for Hayes. Subsequently, Trick Williams made his entrance, taking out all of Hayes' security guards before Hayes managed to escape, bringing an intense conclusion to the show.

With NXT Stand & Deliver just a month away, the anticipation is building to a crescendo, promising an exciting period leading up to the highly anticipated event.

