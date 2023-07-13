[WATCH] Trinity Fatu fka Naomi spotted with popular WWE personality

Trinity Fatu (formerly known as Naomi in WWE) took to Twitter to share a video alongside Samantha Irvin.

Irvin is a WWE announcer who is currently working on Monday Night RAW. Over the past months, she has established herself as a popular figure within the WWE Universe.

Taking to Twitter, Fatu shared a video of herself and Irvin. The former WWE star also tweeted a short message dedicated to the announcer.

"A1 since day 1 you know what it is" wrote Fatu

Check out Trinity's tweet:

Trinity Fatu opened up about her exit from WWE alongside Mercedes Mone

Trinity Fatu and Mercedes Mone( formerly known as Sasha Banks in WWE) left the company to jump ship to IMPACT Wrestling and New Japan Pro Wrestling/Stardom, respectively.

Speaking in an interview with New York Post, Fatu revealed that only Tamina and Bayley checked up on both superstars after they departed the company. She said:

"Me & her [Mercedes Mone], we just had each other it felt like. Other than Tamina, Bayley checking in on us regularly, that was it. We just had each other going through that. Nobody understands the magnitude of what happened and what really went on and why we feel the way we feel and where we are but me and her and the people that were involved that day. It just goes to show how real our friendship is and how real all of this is."

Fatu made her IMPACT Wrestling debut in April of 2023. The show aired on May 4. The 35-year-old eventually involved herself in the IMPACT Knockouts World Championship picture. The title is currently held by Deonna Purrazzo.

Mone, on the other hand, won the IWGP Women's World Championship after leaving the Stamford-based company. She is currently sidelined with an injury.

What do you think of Trinity Fatu and Mercedes Mone's post-WWE runs? Sound off in the comment section below.

What is CM Punk really like? We asked his acting co-stars here

Poll : 0 votes