[WATCH] Triple H gets emotional at WWE Wrestlepalooza

By Sherjeel Malik
Modified Sep 21, 2025 17:56 GMT
Emotional Triple H at Wrestlepalooza.
Emotional Triple H at Wrestlepalooza. [Image credits: WWE on X/Twitter]

Triple H got emotional during Wrestlepalooza. The premium live event was WWE's first offering on ESPN as part of their five-year deal with the platform. The night saw a stacked match card with some of the company's biggest names in action, but there was one moment that made Triple H teary-eyed.

During the show, The Undertaker made an unexpected appearance and joined Stephanie McMahon in the crowd. The Phenom took the mic to reveal that Stephanie will be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2026.

Stephanie was visibly overcome with emotion on hearing the news, and now the company has shared a video of The Game's backstage reaction. The clip shows WWE's Chief Content Officer looking on admiringly at his wife as the announcement is made and wiping off tears. Check out the video below:

During the Wrestlepalooza Post-Show, the Cerebral Assassin mentioned that Stephanie wasn't aware of her Hall of Fame induction, and it took her by surprise.

He also joked that she was unhappy with him, and he was now looking for a lawyer. Notably, The Game was surprised by the announcement of his own Hall of Fame induction earlier this year by Stephanie McMahon, The Undertaker, and Shawn Michaels.

Triple H showed her appreciation for Stephanie McMahon

Following the announcement, a backstage video of Stephanie McMahon catching up with Triple H surfaced. The Game shared the video on X/Twitter, saying that his wife's Hall of Fame induction was deserved.

Then, during the Wrestlepalooza post-show, he showed appreciation for Stephanie's contributions to WWE. He said that she was one of the "most iconic performers" of the Attitude Era.

Over the years, Stephanie has served WWE in various roles both on and off-screen. She was a part of major storylines during the Attitude Era and then became the General Manager of SmackDown during the Ruthless Aggression Era.

She was also a part of the heel Authority faction on RAW from 2013 to 2015. Away from the ring, she held positions such as Executive Vice President and Chief Brand Officer in WWE and served as the interim Chairwoman and CEO of the company as well.

Edited by Sherjeel Malik
