WATCH: Triple H leaves Twitter Space chat immediately after AEW is mentioned

WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H left WWE's recent Space on Twitter after AEW was mentioned.

World Wrestling Entertainment held a Twitter Space titled "Culture, Connection, & Creative" last night. The conversation featured some notable names, including WWE's CCO Triple H and Cody Rhodes.

At one point during the Space, AEW President Tony Khan was brought up. Mere seconds later, The Game left the Space.

Check out the clip below:

Expand Tweet

Triple H's reaction to Cody Rhodes smashing his throne in AEW

At AEW's very first event, Double Or Nothing, Cody Rhodes took on his brother Dustin Rhodes. That night, The American Nightmare took a massive shot at The Game by smashing a throne to a loud pop from the fans in attendance. The incident received tons of coverage on Wrestling Twitter back then.

The WWE Hall of Famer appeared on Allan & Carly earlier this year and spoke about the incident in question. He had the following to say about the same:

"I laughed about it then. People make that stuff out to be so much more than it is. If I was in his shoes, I'd have done the same thing. And it's one of the things that I love about Cody is, I watched Cody go from being a kid in this business, and I don't mean that as disrespectful. He's literally a kid."

Triple H also pointed out how Cody's dad, Dusty Rhodes, was like a mentor to him and that the duo started NXT together. He further mentioned how Cody gambled on himself, left WWE, and made it big elsewhere.

Cody left AEW in early 2022 and returned to WWE at WrestleMania 38. Two years later, he won the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at WrestleMania XL, and The Cerebral Assassin himself raised his hands as the mega event went off the air.

Do you see AEW as a viable competitor to WWE? Share your thoughts by clicking on the discuss button.

