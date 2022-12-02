A clip showing an annoyed Roman Reigns shoving Kevin Owens away during the WarGames match has bagged the attention of Wrestling Twitter.

At Survivor Series WarGames, Roman Reigns' Bloodline was victorious over Kevin Owens, Drew McIntyre, and The Brawling Brutes in a WarGames match.

At one point during the match, Owens slapped Reigns quite hard and the unplanned spot reportedly didn't sit well with The Tribal Chief. Reports also suggested that Reigns and Owens had a backstage altercation following the match.

A clip from the match is now making the rounds on Twitter and has caught the interest of wrestling fans. In the clip, an angry Reigns can be seen putting his hand on Owens' head and pushing him away. Check out the clip below as well as fans' reactions to the same:

Aman 🇨🇦 @No1Bloodline Guys look the reaction Roman Reigns Too Kevin Guys look the reaction Roman Reigns Too Kevin 👀 https://t.co/DXtQvMkalM

Roman Reigns and Kevin Owens are reportedly set to face each other soon

Last year, Reigns and Owens collided in a Universal Title Last Man Standing match at the Royal Rumble event. Reigns barely managed to defeat Owens that night. As per recent reports, WWE is planning to have Owens face Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Title at next year's Royal Rumble PLE.

As per Dave Meltzer of WOR, Reigns seemingly suffered an injury after Owens slapped him at Survivor Series WarGames. Here's what Dave said:

“During the match there was a slap that Kevin Owens gave Reigns. Reigns had a bruise under his left eye, and he may have ruptured an eardrum. There was definitely an eardrum injury. It was thought that it was a ruptured eardrum, but I did not get that confirmed. Roman Reigns after was very very upset, and was very vehement about it. And was yelling about it.” [H/T CSS]

Public Enemies Podcast @TheEnemiesPE3 Kevin Owens: What’d the 5 fingers say to the face????



Roman Reigns: Huh?



Kevin Owens: Kevin Owens: What’d the 5 fingers say to the face????Roman Reigns: Huh?Kevin Owens: https://t.co/gZypzFlsE2

Owens has been a professional for the better part of his wrestling career and his fans were quite surprised when reports about the incident came out.

What's your opinion on Reigns getting heated over Owens slapping him in an unplanned spot at Survivor Series WarGames? Do you think this incident will end up costing Owens his reportedly planned program with Reigns?

A WWE legend feels like Vince McMahon can only blame himself for his situation. More details here

Poll : 0 votes