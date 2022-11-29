Former Intercontinental Champion Sami Zayn was left dumbstruck at a recent WWE Sunday Holiday Supershow when Kevin Owens called him an "Ucey piece of sh*t."

Sami Zayn chose The Bloodline over his longtime friendship with Kevin Owens at Survivor Series WarGames. Zayn hit a low blow on Owens in the final moments of the match. A Helluva Kick from The Honorary Uce and a top rope splash from Jey Uso sealed the victory for The Bloodline.

On November 27, 2022, WWE held a live event in Portland, Maine. One of the matches on the card saw Drew McIntyre, Kevin Owens, and The Brawling Brutes defeating The Bloodline (The Usos, Solo Sikoa, and Sami Zayn). At one point during the contest, an angry Prizefighter dared Zayn to come into the ring and face him one-on-one.

The former Intercontinental Champion teased entering the ring to face Owens, with the latter calling him an "Ucey piece of sh*t" in a fit of rage. Zayn then decided against taking on his former best friend and left the spot as fans booed him in unison.

Check out the footage below:

Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn are the best of friends in real life

The former Universal Champion and The Honorary Uce are both seasoned veterans inside the squared circle. Both men have come a long way and are currently two of the most over stars on the WWE roster.

Zayn has previously opened up about his competitive relationship with Owens.

“I think a lot of Kevin Owens and myself, a lot of our success, we had a pretty healthy, I would say, competition with each other and I think we drove each other to get a little bit better. And every time I was kind of getting some steam, he’d start doing some stuff and he’d be accomplishing some stuff, and it kind of made up that game. So I think there is a healthy level of give and take competition there." [H/T WrestlingInc]

It's quite clear that Owens isn't happy about what transpired at Survivor Series WarGames. He would want nothing but to get his hands on Zayn in the middle of the ring. It seems like a singles match between the former best friends could be on the horizon.

