[Watch] Unseen footage of Dominik Mysterio's honest reaction to Tom & Nick fan sign on WWE RAW

WWE Superstar Dominik Mysterio reacted to a hilarious fan sign on the latest edition of Monday Night RAW.

Since R-Truth has become a part of The Judgment Day's segments on the red show, their promos have become hilarious. Truth recently showed a video package on an episode of RAW, where he referenced Dominik as 'Tom & Nick,' saying he has never met Nick in person.

WWE later made official merchandise where the former 24/7 Champion can be seen alongside the supposed brothers mentioned above. On the latest edition of the Monday Night Show, fans in attendance brought signs of 'Tom & Nick' during Dominik Mysterio's match against The Miz.

Sportskeeda Wrestling's Twitter handle reposted a video recorded by a fan where Dirty Dom can be seen getting angry at the signs.

WWE Superstar Randy Orton said Dominik Mysterio "has got a hell of a future in store"

During a recent edition of WWE's The Bump, Randy Orton talked about Dominik Mysterio.

The Viper said he believes Dominik Mysterio has a great future ahead of him in the wrestling business because of the reaction he gets from the crowd.

"That kid [Dominik Mysterio] has got a hell of a future in store. We haven't even seen anything from him yet, and he has already done so much. The reaction he gets from the people. I have been able to work with him on some live events recently. And the kid's good. He is good. So, yeah, he has got future by the balls, let's say."

Dominik emerged victorious against The Miz on the latest episode of Monday Night RAW with some help from his Judgment Day teammate Finn Balor. After the show, Rhea Ripley took a massive shot at Damian Priest following Dirty Dom's win. It remains to be seen what the company has planned for the stable's future.

