WATCH: Unseen footage of Roman Reigns after getting pinned by Jey Uso at WWE Money in the Bank

By Divesh Merani
Modified Jul 02, 2023 05:39 IST
Roman Reigns was pinned at Money in the Bank.
WWE shocked the world at Money in the Bank, as Roman Reigns was pinned for the first time in over three years in the main event. He and Solo Sikoa lost The Bloodline Civil War to The Usos.

Jey Uso pinned Reigns after an excellent match that featured several dramatic spots, including some convincing near-falls from The Tribal Chief. In the end, a series of superkicks followed by a top rope splash kept him down.

As Jimmy and Jey celebrated their monumental victory in the ring, a devastated Roman Reigns made his way out. He sat on the floor, facing the ramp, with a range of emotions on his face.

In a moment not seen during the Money in the Bank broadcast, Reigns let out a furious scream before his sadness took over. He then got on one knee to talk to Paul Heyman. This was captured by a fan in the front row at the end of the entrance ramp.

It will be interesting to see what happens next following such a shocking moment. Roman Reigns could have a drastic reaction to the loss, especially with Jey Uso now earning an Undisputed WWE Universal Championship match at SummerSlam.

Edited by Divesh Merani
