WWE Money in the Bank 2023: Star ratings for every match

Money in the Bank 2023 was one of those shows WWE fans may never forget. The combination of the atmosphere, action, and moments made this a special night in London.

Of course, we had a few big returns, but every match delivered well. A few stood out as some of WWE's best in the past year. And, of course, we got that moment. Roman Reigns is finally beaten.

So, without further ado, let's look at all seven matches at WWE Money in the Bank 2023 and rate them out of five.

#1. Men's Money in the Bank Ladder Match

Ricochet and Logan Paul went crashing down.

WWE opened Money in the Bank with a guaranteed banger. Multi-man ladder matches are always fun, and this was no exception. All seven competitors had great showings, as Damian Priest won the briefcase.

Some of the match's biggest moments involved Ricochet and Logan Paul, whose big Spanish Fly spot through the tables didn't quite go to plan. Nevertheless, the London fans witnessed an incredible match. Butch had a great night, too, his highlight being a Moonsault from the top of a ladder at ringside.

LA Knight was the crowd favorite, and their support of him enhanced the match, even if it didn't end well. Priest's Money in the Bank victory. This was still a great bout, albeit a bit too ambitious in places.

Rating: ****1/2

#2. Ronda Rousey & Shayna Baszler vs. Liv Morgan & Raquel Rodriguez - WWE Women's Tag Team Championship

Liv was shocked.

Following such a frantic opening, the second match at Money in the Bank would always be a cool-down of sorts. Despite that, all four women in this bout put on a solid effort. The action was decent, with Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez working well as a duo.

However, people will only remember the finish. Shayna Baszler betrayed Ronda Rousey, leaving her prone for Rodriguez and Morgan to finish off. This led to a feel-good victory. The shock added to the match, making it more memorable than it seemingly had any right to be.

Rating: ***1/2

#3. Gunther vs. Matt Riddle - WWE Intercontinental Championship

Gunther stood tall.

Gunther was confronted by a returning Drew McIntyre at Money in the Bank, but not before a hard-hitting battle against Matt Riddle. Both superstars went at each other with thunderous strikes and power moves in another solid Intercontinental Championship defense.

The Ring General was in control for most of the match but sold well whenever The Original Bro fought back. Gunther took the damage and gave back even more. The bout ended after he chopped Riddle's injured foot and locked in the Ankle Lock, extending the longest Intercontinental Title reign of this century even further.

Rating: ***1/2

#4. Cody Rhodes vs. Dominik Mysterio - WWE Money in the Bank

A fun match.

The fans were electric for this match, as WWE's best babyface defeated the company's best heel. Dominik Mysterio played his role perfectly as he ate up the crowd's response. With Rhea Ripley helping out, he competed for a while before Cody Rhodes took over.

The American Nightmare ended things with the Cody Cutter, followed by the Cross Rhodes, following a fun contest. He can now move forward to Brock Lesnar at SummerSlam. This was a great way for WWE to fill time between Cody's matches with The Beast Incarnate.

Rating: ***1/2

#5. Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match

David @_david0_0 IYO WON!!!! SHE’S MS MONEY IN THE BANK!!! IYO WON!!!! SHE’S MS MONEY IN THE BANK!!! https://t.co/fMMjdjJjaS

Matching up to the Men's Money in the Bank ladder match was no small feat, but the women somehow managed it. This was thanks to a fantastic finish and the correct winner. WWE listened to the fans.

Things began outside the ring as Becky Lynch continued her feud with Trish Stratus and Zoey Stark. Meanwhile, IYO SKY and Bayley's alliance was also in full effect early on. We saw a few innovative spots involving Zelina Vega, the biggest one being a Code Red onto a bridged ladder from the top.

However, SKY stole the show. She handcuffed her teammate, Bayley, to The Man midway up the ladder before climbing up to win the Money in the Bank briefcase. IYO SKY has become a major player in WWE's women's division following a great contest that featured some great action.

Rating: ****1/2

#6. Seth Rollins vs. Finn Balor - World Heavyweight Championship

The potential threat of Damian Priest was in the air early on before Seth Rollins and Finn Balor went on to deliver a great match. The bitter rivals went at it from the opening bell until Señor Money in the Bank showed up.

Balor and Rollins were evenly matched throughout the bout before the drama picked up. Both stars were distracted by Priest, and The Judgment Day member ultimately suffered the loss.

Seth Rollins survived his World Heavyweight Championship at Money in the Bank, but things could get very interesting between Finn Balor and Damian Priest. This was a solid outcome following the match we witnessed, but one has to wonder how much better it would have been if WWE had given it a few more minutes.

Rating: ****

#7. Roman Reigns & Solo Sikoa vs. Jimmy & Jey Uso - The Bloodline Civil War

The main event of Money in the Bank saw a family divided, as Roman Reigns, Solo Sikoa, and The Usos put on a storytelling masterclass. The bout picked up pace over time, as is the case with all matches involving The Tribal Chief.

The atmosphere was electric, particularly when Reigns faced off with Jey Uso. Meanwhile, an extended stretch of dominance from the heels made the comeback sweeter. Jimmy and Jey added some urgency to the match with their double Spear, setting us up for the grand finish.

After some intense back and forth between Roman Reigns and The Usos, Solo Sikoa turned the tide in the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion's favor. However, a Spike and Spear combination was not enough to put Jey Uso down.

The twins eventually rallied to deliver one of the most shocking moments in WWE history. A barrage of superkicks led to Jey hitting a top rope splash and pinning Reigns. This was a monumental win for The Usos, who stood tall at the end of Money in the Bank. The night peaked at the right time.

Rating: *****

What was your favorite match at WWE Money in the Bank 2023? Let us know in the comments section below!

