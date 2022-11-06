[Watch] Unseen footage shows Bray Wyatt interacting with fans after a passionate promo at WWE Crown Jewel

Bray Wyatt interacted with fans in attendance at Mrsool Park in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The moment was captured on camera after his heartfelt promo at WWE Crown Jewel.

The Eater of the Worlds delivered an impassioned address to the WWE Universe at the premium live event, stating that he wants to rewrite the ending to his story. The former Universal Champion added that he comes from a "wrestling family." He was always expected to be the best, therefore, he wore a mask and did horrible things.

However, Wyatt was soon interrupted by Uncle Howdy. He warned the former not to take off the mask and to continue hurting people before the segment cut out abruptly.

While that was all from the former WWE Champion at Crown Jewel, a Twitter clip showed the SmackDown star walking backstage through fans and greeting some.

Bray Wyatt teased a storyline with Alexa Bliss at WWE Crown Jewel

While Bray Wyatt is yet to get involved in a feud with another Superstar, the former Universal Champion looks to have set his sights on Alexa Bliss.

Wyatt and Bliss have a long history in Stamford-based promotion. The duo first joined forces during The Eater of Worlds' feud against Braun Strowman. After a few months of alliance between the two, the former Women's Champion turned on Wyatt at WrestleMania, causing him to lose the match against Randy Orton.

Little Miss Bliss was with Asuka during a backstage interview before their tag team match against Damage CTRL. During the segment, Bray's 'Wyatt 6' logo popped up on the TV screen. Michael Cole also addressed the event stating that the previous relationship between the two is well-known.

Alexa Bliss also went on to lose the Women's Tag Team title match after Nikki Cross came in and took her out with a stunner.

With Bliss' storyline with Damage CTRL seemingly over, the former RAW Women's Champion will be looking forward to settling the score with Nikki Cross. However, with Bray Wyatt lurking in the shadows, it will be interesting to see how it plays out.

