Watch: Vince McMahon's unfortunate condition after major surgery; spotted for the first time since Endeavor merger

Vince McMahon was seen out recently, and he does not appear to be in the best of health.

McMahon had to go through intensive spinal surgery in July. It lasted for nearly five hours, and it was reported that the surgery itself was a "major, life-altering operation."

Vince McMahon was spotted in Saudi Arabia, as he attended the Tyson Fury vs. Francis Ngannou fight. He was seen leaning heavily on the cane, and didn't seem to be doing too well. The fact that the infamous "Mr. McMahon" even needed a cane came as a surprise to most fans watching the video.

This was the first time that fans got a good look at the chairman, with the exception of the Endeavor merger PC, ever since he underwent back surgery.

He was seemingly leaning heavily on his cane while talking to The Undertaker. Naturally in the video, the two legendary wrestling figures were surrounded by media filming their arrival.

The exact details of his current health condition are unknown, but given that he was attending a fight, he appeared to be in good spirits and was able to move around.

Triple H reportedly has the final say in WWE creative now, not Vince McMahon

A lot has changed apparently backstage in WWE since the Endeavor merger went through. One of the most significant changes seems to be with regard to who has the final say in the WWE's creative decisions.

Whereas before, Vince McMahon freely made last-minute changes before the show, this was reported to have changed. Instead, Triple H is the one in charge now, with multiple reports saying that he was mostly in charge of creative again, and not McMahon.

The report further said that Endeavor look on Triple H "fondly". If they have indeed given him the responsibility of the creative department, The Game will have a lot to live up to.