Former WWE CEO and Chairman Vince McMahon was in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, for the Tyson Fury vs. Francis Ngannou bout this weekend.

Several celebrities, including the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Eminem, Kanye West, Connor McGregor, The Undertaker, Mike Tyson, Royce Da 5'9", and Mr. Porter, attended the event. The blockbuster matchup took place in the Boulevard Hall in Riyadh.

Fans were amazed to see the huge array of celebrities that thronged in to see the encounter. Among them, videos started circulating of Vince McMahon seated beside boxing legend Mike Tyson and 15-time Grammy-winning rapper Eminem. The clips went viral on social media, with fans commenting on the sheer star power watching the action from ringside.

Expand Tweet

Vince McMahon claimed Saudi Arabia is the new home for WWE

During the event, Vince McMahon and The Undertaker stopped to answer some questions. The duo spoke with MMA Junkie and answered questions about the future of the business.

McMahon spoke highly of the initiatives taken up by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to make it a top destination for sporting events. He also mentioned that the country was doing its best to become a top spot for hosting blockbuster events.

Vince McMahon further stated that the Boulevard Hall was an incredible venue. He claimed that it would be the home of WWE in the future.

"Well, I think they're doing so much. They're delving into the superior aspects of all of sports and entertainment. Everything that's the best in the world, it's gotta be here." McMahon continued, "Well, this is our home now. This is, as being pronounced, this is our home, WWE's home."

Expand Tweet

The Undertaker also lauded Saudi Arabia's commitment to becoming a top venue for combat sports entertainment events.

It is interesting to note that next week, Riyadh will play host to WWE Superstars for Crown Jewel. Top stars from both brands, such as Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, John Cena, LA Knight, Cody Rhodes, Drew McIntyre, Rhea Ripley, and many more, have been booked for the event.

Are you excited for Crown Jewel? Let us know in the comments section below.