Watch: Viral Roman Reigns impersonator mimics John Cena's entrance

The TikToker, who went viral for mimicking the Bloodline's entrance with Roman Reigns, has now imitated John Cena.

Focusing on his Hollywood career, The Leader of the Cenation has not been a part of WWE for a while now. Despite his limited appearances, Cena remains one of the top names in the wrestling industry. His theme, in particular, has been used in viral prank calls, making it extremely popular.

The TikToker in question, @ebukadikeh, shared a video of himself performing Roman Reigns' theme before, with others acting as The Usos and Paul Heyman. He has also posted a TikTok video where he is acting out John Cena's entrance.

In the video, he does the full entrance, including talking into the camera, holding up a sign, and then Cena's hilarious sprint down the ramp.

Check out the video below:

: ebukadikeh on TikTok He’s back!: ebukadikeh on TikTok He’s back!🎥: ebukadikeh on TikTok https://t.co/5SNCcX1ryI

It may not be too long before fans get to see John Cena's actual entrance in WWE

While fans thought Cena might not be returning to the ring for a long time, the 16-time world champion recently had a surprising update, where he talked about returning to WWE soon.

"Oh, soon. I know in WWE, I turn 20 pretty soon so that's a pretty big thing. From a pretty storied class of folks- Batista, Randy Orton, Brock, we kind of all turn 20 this year, so I'm aware that that's coming around the corner, and who knows, but it's one of those hard truths to bear. There's a lot of cool stuff going on, and I don't want to say no to any opportunities that are on my doorstep. So I don't know when I'll be back. But hopefully, it's soon," Cena said.

John Cena @JohnCena 20yrs ago @DaveBautista began turning skeptics into believers. Crafting a remarkable legacy in @WWE and continues to amaze with his incredible work as an actor. He’s outspoken, honest & 1 of the nicest, most giving people I’ve ever met. Happy 20yrs from an OWV classmate.Cheers!🥃 20yrs ago @DaveBautista began turning skeptics into believers. Crafting a remarkable legacy in @WWE and continues to amaze with his incredible work as an actor. He’s outspoken, honest & 1 of the nicest, most giving people I’ve ever met. Happy 20yrs from an OWV classmate.Cheers!🥃

John Cena's 20th anniversary of his time in WWE is coming up soon, and it appears it could signal the star's return to the company. The coming months will reveal whether it will be a one-off appearance or for a short run.

