[WATCH] What Bray Wyatt said after his third straight win against Jinder Mahal?

Bray Wyatt brought up several big names while delivering an emotional speech at the latest WWE live event in Greensboro.

Wyatt recently made his in-ring return and defeated former WWE Champion Jinder Mahal at two back-to-back house shows. Wyatt met Jinder at tonight's Greensboro Live Event as well and picked up another win over him.

After the victory, Bray Wyatt delivered a heartfelt speech to the live audience and mentioned a bunch of iconic names including Ric Flair and Dusty Rhodes.

“This building is legendary! I grew up watching Barry Windham, Blackjack Mulligan, Dusty Rhodes and Ric Flair competing in this very building. Thank you for allowing me the honor of competing here as well.”

Ric Flair is a big fan of Bray Wyatt if his past comments are any indication

Wyatt was released by WWE last year in one of the most surprising news stories in the wrestling world. Wyatt didn't step back into the ring for the entirety of his time away from WWE. He was brought back by Triple H at WWE Extreme Rules 2022 and has been feuding with LA Knight on SmackDown since then.

WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair was one of many wrestling personalities who were confused by Wyatt's release. Here's what he said after Wyatt was brought back by WWE:

"Well, talking about Bray [Wyatt], I'm happy he's back. I think he's an extremely talented guy. I never understood why he was gone, to begin with. I'm glad he's back, I think he's very talented and, like I said, one of the classiest guys you'll meet in the business today," said Flair.

Months before Wyatt's WWE return, Flair stated that All Elite Wrestling should hire the former WWE Champion. Flair referred to Wyatt as a "tough kid." The Nature Boy would certainly be glad to see Wyatt mentioning him in front of the Greensboro fans.

Have you enjoyed Bray Wyatt's current WWE run so far? Did you miss Wyatt while he was away from WWE for over a year?

