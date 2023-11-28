[WATCH] What happened with CM Punk when WWE RAW went off-air after his first promo in nine years

A fan captured some footage of CM Punk after tonight's edition of RAW went off the air.

Punk cut a promo during the final moments of WWE RAW. He received a massive pop and was looking incredibly excited to be back on the red brand after almost 10 years.

CM Punk gave an update on AJ Lee, thanked the fans, and made it clear that he's back for money, not to make friends. After the show went off the air, Punk interacted with the WWE Universe and signed a bunch of autographs.

Also read: "Save this tweet"- Batista makes bold prediction about CM Punk's future

Punk is as over as he was about a decade ago during his previous WWE run. He made his big return at Survivor Series: WarGames and received a massive ovation from the fans in Chicago. Seth Rollins didn't seem too thrilled with Punk's return, though, and threw a tantrum right beside the ring.

During tonight's promo on WWE RAW, Punk seemingly addressed Rollins by stating that people are afraid of him setting the bar high. It is likely that The Second City Saint and Rollins will engage in a dream feud somewhere down the line.

What did you think of Punk's return promo on RAW? Sound off in the comments below.