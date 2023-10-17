[WATCH] What happened with former WWE champion after RAW went off-air?

A video of the former Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champion sharing a few words with fans has surfaced on the internet after RAW went off-air last night.

The name in question is Cody Rhodes, who defended his tag team titles with Jey Uso on Monday Night RAW this week.

The American Nightmare and the former Bloodline member went head to head with The Judgment Day's Finn Balor and Damian Priest at Fastlane 2023 for the tag team championship match. Rhodes and one-half of The Usos took home the win to become the new tag team champions on October 7th.

This week's edition of RAW saw a rematch of Judgment Day vs Rhodes & Jey Uso for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship. Both teams tried their best to put the final nail in the coffin, as the bout was a nail-biter until the closing moments.

However, Bloodline member Jimmy Uso interfered and super-kicked his twin brother when the referee was distracted, which gave Balor a chance to cap off the win.

After Monday Night RAW went off-air, The American Nightmare and Main Event Jey were outside the ring looking downhearted after losing the tag titles in just nine days.

Rhodes then took the microphone in his hands and apologized to fans before asking them if they at least had fun during the Red brand show.

Cody Rhodes did "The Worm" during a WWE live show

At a recent WWE live event in Missouri at the Great Southern Bank Arena, Rhodes and Jey defended their tag team titles against Alpha Academy (Chad Gable & Otis) and Imperium.

After an impeccable match, The American Nightmare and the former Bloodline member were seen having fun with Otis, Gable, and Maxxine Dupri.

Cody Rhodes and Main Event Jey pulled off the famous "worm" move inspired by Scotty 2 Hotty, followed by all members of the Alpha Academy.

Only time will tell if The American Nightmare and Uso will face Judgment Day for a rematch or choose different paths ahead of their time in the company.

