Watch: What happened with Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman after SmackDown went off air?

Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman appeared to share a heartfelt moment after a fan insulted Heyman following tonight's edition of SmackDown.

Heyman is one of the most intriguing characters to ever step foot in a WWE ring. He knows how to keep the live audience engaged whenever he grabs a microphone and is one of the greatest talkers in the history of professional wrestling.

The legendary manager is known for having hilarious interactions with the live crowd during dark matches on WWE TV. What happened tonight after SmackDown was no different. Heyman was on the receiving end of a fan's insultings, and the WWE veteran looked incredibly sad.

Reigns approached Heyman and consoled him in a wholesome visual. The Tribal Chief then blasted the fan for targeting Heyman.

Roman Reigns consoles Paul Heyman after a fan insults Paul. (Dark match after #SmackDown 25/2/22 - Hershey, PA)

Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman have formed a strong bond over the past two years

Reigns made his big WWE return at SummerSlam 2020, and turned heel in the process. The WWE Universe had been clamoring for the heel turn for years on end at that point. Reigns aligned with Paul Heyman soon after, in what has now become an iconic moment.

The former Shield member went on to win the Universal title at Payback 2020 by defeating Bray Wyatt and Braun Strowman. It has been more than 500 days since then, and Reigns still holds the top title. Heyman has been with him all this while and has had nothing but praise for his Tribal Chief.

Earlier this year, Heyman appeared on After The Bell and showered Reigns with praise:

“You haven’t seen the best of Roman yet. A year from now he will be far greater than Reigns is today. That’s his goal. Roman Reigns this Friday will be better than Roman Reigns last Friday. Roman Reigns next Friday, he will be able to look back at this Friday’s appearance and say, ‘Wow, I can do that so much better,’ and he will," said Heyman. (H/t 411MANIA)

Heyman will accompany Reigns to the ring at WrestleMania 38, where The Tribal Chief is set to defend the Universal title against Brock Lesnar in a "Winner Take All" match.

Have you enjoyed Heyman's association with Reigns so far? Do you see a split happening in the distant future?

