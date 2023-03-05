[WATCH] What happened with Roman Reigns and a WWE fan at Toronto live event?

Roman Reigns took a hilarious shot at the fans in attendance at tonight's WWE live event in Toronto.

The Tribal Chief is well-known among fans for his incredible delivery on the mic. He also occasionally delivers monologues during matches that only add more intrigue to his character.

At tonight's WWE Toronto live event, Roman Reigns came out for his singles match against Sami Zayn, contested for the Undisputed WWE Universal title. Seconds before the match, Reigns signaled to the crowd to shut up.

The Head of the Table then focused on one particular fan and mumbled that if they don't shut up, he'll throw them out of the arena.

Check out the hilarious footage below:

Roman Reigns has improved on the mic quite a lot over the past three years

Ever since Reigns donned The Tribal Chief gimmick, he has done some of the best mic work of his career. Fans have heaped praise on Reigns' verbal jibes against the likes of John Cena, Sami Zayn, Brock Lesnar, and others during his current run.

Here's what he had to say about his promo work while speaking with Logan Paul on his IMPAULSIVE podcast:

“With me, this comes back to experience and just like having the time in… if you’re going to ad-lib, it’s good. You want to ad-lib because it’s a live performance, but sometimes an ad-lib takes your eye off the ball, so now you go let’s get back on track and…'Where was I'. So that’s key." [H/T Wrestling Headlines]

Roman Reigns is all set to collide with Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 39, with the Undisputed WWE Universal title on the line.

The two men recently came face-to-face on WWE SmackDown. As expected, Reigns held his own on the mic and delivered an incredible promo targeting The American Nightmare.

What are your thoughts on Reigns' amusing threat directed at a fan? Sound off in the comment section below.

Poll : 0 votes