[WATCH] What happened with Solo Sikoa and The Usos after their win at Backlash? Footage discloses hidden detail!

At WWE Backlash, Solo Sikoa and The Usos defeated Matt Riddle, Sami Zayn, and Kevin Owens in a six-man tag team match but not without controversy.

Midway through the match, Sikoa nearly attacked Jey Uso, amid the recent tension within The Bloodline. However, one Twitter user has now spotted an interesting hidden detail following the trio's win.

Following The Bloodline's victory, Sikoa and The Usos were celebrating in the ring. Moments before the show went into commercial, Sikoa was seen attempting another Samoan Spike on either Jimmy or Jey. A video on Twitter has revealed the same.

Watch the video of Solo Sikoa attempting a Samoan Spike:

The Usos' future in The Bloodline is uncertain

The Usos' future within The Bloodline is in question after their loss to Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens at WrestleMania 39. On Night 1 of the show, Jimmy and Jey dropped the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles to the reigning champions.

Since their loss, Paul Heyman has hinted that Roman Reigns isn't happy with his stablemates. For weeks, even Solo Sikoa teased the idea of him taking out the former tag team champions.

Jimmy and Jey Uso have been a part of Reigns' faction since the beginning and were the first members to join the group after Paul Heyman. For months, Jimmy and Jey have played a major role in Reigns successfully defending the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

However, in recent months, that role has mostly been played by Solo Sikoa, who even helped Reigns retain his title against Cody Rhodes in the main event of WrestleMania 39.

With The Head of the Table returning to WWE television this week on SmackDown, it remains to be seen what decision he makes.

Do you think Jimmy and Jey Uso will be booted out of The Bloodline? Sound off in the comment section

