[Watch] What happened with The Usos after WWE SmackDown went off the air?

The end of tonight's episode of WWE SmackDown was outstanding, as The Usos were left alone in the ring. Jimmy Uso was cast out of The Bloodline after standing up to Roman Reigns at Night of Champions.

The Usos were on one side of the ring, with Reigns and Paul Heyman on the other. Solo Sikoa initially joined his brothers before hitting Jimmy with a Samoan Spike. Jey went to check on his twin as The Tribal Chief left the ring alongside his Special Counsel and The Enforcer.

WWE SmackDown went off the air with the former Undisputed Tag Team Champions alone in the ring. Jey then helped Jimmy up as the two looked to process the heartbreaking events that had just transpired. However, they were cut off by The Miz's music.

The Miz would go on to face Cody Rhodes in a post-WWE SmackDown dark match, with The American Nightmare winning. As for Jimmy and Jey Uso, the future seems uncertain.

The twins will likely face Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa in a tag team match at Money in the Bank, but what happens next is anybody's guess. Can one of the Usos eventually dethrone The Tribal Chief? As unlikely as it sounds, it would be a blockbuster moment if it happened.

