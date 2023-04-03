[WATCH] What Paul Heyman told Roman Reigns during WrestleMania 39 main event?

Paul Heyman had some wise words for Roman Reigns during the main event of WrestleMania 39.

Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes collided in the final match of Night 2 of WrestleMania 39. During the match, Cody gained the upper hand at one point. Reigns left the ring immediately and approached Paul Heyman for a word.

The Wiseman had some words for the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion. Here's what he said:

"You's not here for him. He's here because of you. Who's the relevant one? Who owns the Island of Relevancy? They all paid for you against anybody that just happens to be him. Now smash him."

Paul Heyman has been by Roman Reigns' side all this while

Paul Heyman and The Head of the Table aligned in 2020, shortly after the former turned heel at SummerSlam. The duo have been inseparable ever since.

Heyman has provided some valuable advice to Reigns on various occasions during his legendary reign as the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion and tonight wasn't any exception. Reigns' alliance with Heyman was quite possibly the most important decision of his career.

