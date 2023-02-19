[WATCH] What Roman Reigns said backstage moments before facing Sami Zayn at WWE Elimination Chamber

Roman Reigns sent a bold message moments before his match against Sami Zayn at WWE Elimination Chamber.

At the latest premium live event, The Tribal Chief successfully defended the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. This was his second title defense of 2023, having beaten Kevin Owens at the Royal Rumble last month.

Prior to Reigns making the walk down the ring, he sent a bold four-word message. WWE took to Instagram to upload the same clip.

"It's my city now" said Reigns directed at Montreal, Canada

Check out Reigns' message moments before his match against Zayn:

Roman Reigns taunted Sami Zayn's wife midway through their match

Roman Reigns mostly dominated his match against Sami Zayn at WWE Elimination Chamber.

There were a few moments when Zayn got the upper hand but was unable to capitalize and get the victory. Eventually, a final spear from The Head of the Table saw him retain his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

Midway through the match, Roman was seen taunting Sami's family members, who were sitting in the front row of the audience. The champion sent a short message to Zayn's wife, claiming that all of this was his fault. Reigns said:

"This was never meant to be like this. I want you to understand. I didn't do this. This is his fault. This is his fault, you understand me? It's his fault. It's your [Zayn] fault, it's your fault."

Roman Reigns' storyline with Zayn and Jey Uso seems far from over. However, he will now have to shift his focus to his WrestleMania challenger, Cody Rhodes.

If Zayn ended up victorious in Montreal, then the main event for WrestleMania would've featured him against The American Nightmare. But that isn't the case, and much to Cody's unliking, he will have to face The Head of the Table.

