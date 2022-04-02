Watch: What did Vince McMahon say to The Undertaker at the WWE Hall of Fame?

WWE Chairman Vince McMahon inducted The Undertaker into the WWE Hall of Fame as part of the Hall of Fame Class of 2022.

While introducing The Undertaker, McMahon praised the legend and briefly listed the superstars he faced over the years. The two men embraced in the ring, and McMahon honored the newly inducted Hall of Famer.

As it turns out, McMahon told The Undertaker, 'I love you,' and 'Taker responded with the same. He then accepted his place in the 2022 WWE Hall of Fame.

Watch the clip of Vince McMahon interacting with The Phenom at the WWE Hall of Fame ceremony:

The Undertaker officially announced his retirement at Survivor Series 2020. The same show commemorated 30 years since The Undertaker's debut. However, by the end of The Undertaker's speech at the Hall of Fame ceremony, he put on his trademark jacket and hat and said:

"Never say never."

The Phenom somewhat hinted at a possible return down the road. But as of right now, 'Taker stays retired.

What did Vince McMahon say about The Undertaker and inducting him into the Hall of Fame?

During a previous appearance on The Pat McAfee Show, Vince McMahon announced he'd induct The Undertaker into the WWE Hall of Fame. Over the years, McMahon has inducted only a handful of superstars, including 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin.

The WWE Chairman said inducting The Phenom will be one of the most difficult things he'll ever do:

"Yep, The Undertaker is of course going to be in the Hall of Fame and I'm going to have the distinction of inducting him into the Hall of Fame. One of the most difficult things I've ever done in my life. I like the guy, I love the guy."

Watch Vince's comments on The Undertaker via The Pat McAfee show:

The Undertaker has been loyal to WWE throughout the years. For decades, the multi-time world champion has been an integral part of WWs and has competed in numerous WrestleManias.

The Undertaker's last match in WWE was in 2020 when he faced AJ Styles at WrestleMania 36 in a Boneyard Match.

