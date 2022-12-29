Watch: When an injured Randy Orton broke character and started dancing to Bianca Belair's theme song

The WWE Universe is inarguably missing watching Randy Orton perform as clips of the Viper continue to circulate on the interwebs. The latest video to have remerged online comes following Orton's last WWE match from the May 20 episode of SmackDown.

Orton and Riddle challenged The Usos in a historic tag team championship unification match, and if you'd recall, the babyfaces came up short against the Bloodline members. The Viper was attacked after the bout as WWE booked a storyline angle to write him off television as he went on a hiatus to deal with a serious back injury.

While WWE Superstars rarely break character on TV, they let their guard down as soon as the cameras stop rolling. Randy Orton was involved in a similar incident when he was getting helped to the back after his match against The Usos.

Bianca Belair came out to compete in a dark match after the show, where she bumped into Randy Orton on her way to the ring. The 42-year-old gave fans another reason to love him as he hopped to the rhythm of Belair's theme song while slowly proceeding to the backstage area.

The amusing video was recently shared again on Twitter, and former NXT star Nash Carter (Zachary Wentz) reacted by calling Randy 'The Man'.

Here's the amazing throwback moment between Orton and Belair if you haven't seen it already:

The latest on Randy Orton's WWE status

The 14-time world champion has not wrestled since the aforementioned title unification match as he's unfortunately had to spend an extended time on the sidelines due to his injury.

It was reported at the end of November that Orton underwent fusion surgery amidst concerns about his in-ring future. Reports added that WWE had also not developed any creative plans regarding his return, as people within the company have not been informed about the timeline of his recovery.

'Cowboy' Bob Orton, however, provided a positive update earlier this month, confirming that his son was doing well following surgery. The hope is for the future WWE Hall of Famer to look even better in the ring upon his comeback, though we don't know when that might happen.

