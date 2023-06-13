WATCH: When Roman Reigns gave an uncharacteristically tender kiss to the head of a WWE personality, who was collapsing

When you're close to Roman Reigns, you've got a target on your back, as quite a few members of the Bloodline have found out for themselves. But that does not mean that Reigns does not take care of you, as the Tribal Chief hugged and kissed the head of Paul Heyman after the latter was recovering from a brutal attack by Brock Lesnar.

Reigns has established complete dominance over the roster as the WWE Universal Champion, defeating anyone who has confronted him. He has defeated Lesnar multiple times, but when confronted by The Beast Incarnate, he has always found himself in a slightly tougher position than usual.

At SummerSlam 2022, Lesnar took everything to the extreme. He drove a tractor into the ring, lifting it up and toppled Reigns with it. He almost won the Last Man Standing Match with just that, but more was coming as he stopped Austin Theory from cashing in the Money in the Bank briefcase.

He also put Paul Heyman through the announce table with an F5, putting him out of commission. In the end, The Usos helped The Tribal Chief take out Lesnar, putting all the pieces of the broken table and other debris on him to keep him down for the 10-count.

Post-match, an audience member filmed the interaction between Reigns and Heyman. Reigns helped up the Wiseman but was still collapsing.

The Tribal Chief hugged and kissed Paul on the head in a tender manner. After that, he was helped away by The Usos.

Roman Reigns wanted to work with Paul Heyman in WWE

Roman Reigns shared that he was the one who wanted to work with Paul Heyman. He confessed to it while talking to Logan Paul.

"Brock [Lesnar] was in-between contracts, so Paul was kinda wide open and it just fit, you know, he had that opening creatively. He was still just working behind the scenes from a creative standpoint and then once it opened up [...] And I think I was really the only one that he wanted to work with, otherwise he would just stay kind of plugged in and be helping from overall directive standpoint," said Reigns. [53:00 - 53:36]

It remains to be seen if Brock Lesnar and Reigns ever battle again.

