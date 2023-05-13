Watch: WWE botches entrance graphic this week on SmackDown

WWE accidentally put the wrong title on the screen during a big match tonight on SmackDown.

Despite being drafted to RAW, Raquel Rodriguez and Liv Morgan defended the Women's Tag Team Championships against Damage CTRL's Bayley and Dakota Kai tonight on SmackDown. Liv and Raquel captured the titles on a recent edition of the red brand by defeating Becky Lynch and Trish Stratus.

Damage CTRL gave the champions a challenge tonight but Liv Morgan was able to roll up Bayley to escape with the victory. However, before the match began WWE made a mistake as the champions were getting ready to defend the titles. WWE showed a graphic for the Women's Tag Team Championships that mysteriously turned into the Intercontinental Championship as seen in the video below.

Roman Reigns embarrasses The Usos tonight on WWE SmackDown

Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns returned tonight on SmackDown and embarrassed The Usos in front of the crowd in Knoxville, Tennessee.

Roman belittled Jimmy and Jey for losing the Undisputed Tag Team Championships to Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens at WrestleMania 39. The Tribal Chief then shoved Jimmy but Jey broke it up. Jey pleaded with Roman to give them one more chance to bring the titles back to The Bloodline.

Reigns paused for a moment before saying that the Undisputed Tag Team Championships will be returning to The Bloodline, but it will not be due to The Usos. Paul Heyman announced that Roman will be teaming up with Solo Sikoa to battle Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens for the Undisputed Tag Team Championships at Night of Champions on May 27th.

The tension within The Bloodline reached a new high tonight on the blue brand. It will be fascinating to see how Jimmy and Jey respond to being disrespected, and which team will step up next to challenge the Women's Tag Team Champions.

