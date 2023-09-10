[WATCH] WWE Hall of Famer makes triumphant return to the ring after 7 years to reunite with tag team partner

Over the years, several veteran wrestlers and WWE Hall of Famers have pushed their limits and returned to in-ring competition. On the rarest of occasions, some of these legends get to relive their glory days that they might have thought were well past them.

One such legendary wrestler who has made his first in-ring appearance after over seven years is D-Von Dudley. The 51-year-old last wrestled in 2016 on WWE television. He then worked as a producer for the company before leaving the promotion earlier this year. The Hall of Famer suffered a deathly health scare when he suffered a stroke in 2020, followed by major back surgery.

It didn’t seem like we would ever see him in action again after the trial and tribulation with his health. However, D-Von recently reunited with his tag team partner Bubba Ray Dudley to answer a challenge from Desi Hit Squad on IMPACT Wrestling. The legendary tag team got the win over their opponents.

After the match, D-Von sent a heartfelt, thanking the fans for their support. The return took place at the tapings of the 1000th episode of IMPACT that will be aired on September 14.

The Dudley Boyz reportedly signed a Legends contract with WWE

Even though this reunion took place on IMPACT, the Hall of Fame tag team has reportedly signed a Legends contract with WWE. This means fans might see the Attitude Era legends make special appearances whenever the Stamford-based company needs them.

The terms of the contract signed by the two are not known at this point. With D-Von returning on IMPACT television and Bubba being an active roster member of the promotion, it seems like the contact provides a fair bit of freedom to the legends to work and make an appearance outside the Titanland umbrella.

Are you excited to see D-Von wrestle again? Would you like to see The Dudley Boyz back in WWE? Let us know in the comments section below.