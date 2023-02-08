[Watch] WWE Hall of Famer The Great Khali makes a cameo in a famous comedian's reel

The Great Khali has continued to entertain the audience even after he retired from in-ring competition. The Punjabi Playboy has become an internet sensation with his reels on Instagram. He recently made a cameo in one of India's famous comedians José Covaco aka Hoezaay's reel on Instagram.

In 2017, The Great Khali was released from his WWE contract, which seemed to be the end of his wrestling career. He spent over a decade with the company after his famous run in New Japan Pro Wrestling and a short stint in WCW before signing with WWE.

However, Khali made sporadic appearances for WWE as he spent the majority of his time in his own wrestling school in India. The former WWE World Heavyweight Champion was recently seen making a cameo in Hoezaay's reel. Check it out:

"Dj Khaled is going to need ...... "Another One"🎸(*voh Khali pili aisa karta hai)"

However, this reel was not sponsored or a collaboration between the two, and a clip of Khali's former reel was used by the comedian.

The Great Khali was the first Indian WWE World Champion in the company

In 2007, The Great Khali was one of the biggest heels on the blue brand and a force to reckon with for any WWE Superstar. After Edge vacated the World Heavyweight Championship, a 20-man Battle Royale was contested.

Ultimately, Kane, Batista, and Khali fought for the top prize on the blue brand. The Great Khali won the match by eliminating both superstars at once. Unfortunately, Khali lost the title in less than two months to Batista.

In 2021, he was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame, which was headlined by his former rival Kane. Apart from Khali, Jinder Mahal has also won the WWE Championship in the company.

Later, Mahal became the first Indian Superstar to win the United States Championship at WrestleMania 34. He lost the title to a returning Jeff Hardy in less than 10 days.

Do you want to see Khali return and reunite with Mahaal and Indus Sher? Sound off in the comment section below.

