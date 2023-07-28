[WATCH] WWE legend Goldberg's wrestling move pulled off during a grappling match

Hall of Famer Goldberg is one of the biggest names in the world of pro wrestling. While his in-ring career may have reached its twilight, his moves continue to live on, as was demonstrated recently during a grappling match.

During his time in WCW, the 56-year-old legend had an unparalleled reign of 173 wins to 0 losses. He was ultimately defeated by WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash at Starrcade 1998. He created a legacy for himself with the vicious spear and Jackhammer moves that broke many opponents in half.

The former WWE Superstar's finishing move, the Jackhammer, was recently used by one of the athletes on his opponent during a French grappling event. In a video, it can be seen that one of the grapplers used the Hall of Famer's move to take down his opponent.

Former WCW star Glacier reacted to being injured by Goldberg

The WWE Hall of Famer's former rival Glacier recently opened up about an injury that cost him four months away from the ring over two decades ago.

During an episode of WCW Nitro back in June 1998, Glacier went head-to-head with the 56-year-old legend. After the bout, it was revealed that Glacier had suffered a knee injury, and Bill Goldberg was accused of putting the wrestling veteran on the sidelines.

However, while speaking on The False Finish podcast, the former WCW star cleared the air and revealed it was 100 percent his fault.

"That was 0% Bill Goldberg's fault. That was 100% Glacier's fault. It was my spinning leg sweep that I do. I was too far away from him. That's on me. Usually I try to get calf-to-calf... I hyper-extended my knee. He never injured Glacier," he said.

After leaving the Stamford-based promotion, the Hall of Famer has become a free agent. It remains to be seen if he will return to WWE for a potential match.

