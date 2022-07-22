Watch: WWE Legend makes surprise public appearance alongside Cody Rhodes

The Undertaker made a surprise appearance at the WWE San Diego Comic-Con Panel alongside Cody Rhodes and other superstars.

The panel also included former NXT Champion and current RAW star Ciampa. Former WWE Women's Tag Team Champion Zelina Vega was also a guest.

The Phenom walked out to his iconic entrance theme during the event as the lights went out. Fans in attendance had a great reception to 'Taker's appearance.

Watch The Undertaker's surprise appearance at the San Diego Comic-Con as he joined Cody Rhodes and co:

Interestingly enough, during the same appearance, Rhodes teased the possibility of returning at next year's Royal Rumble premium live event.

The American Nightmare has been sidelined due to a gruesome pectoral injury.

Cody Rhodes recently revealed more details regarding his injury

Cody Rhodes' last WWE match saw him compete at the Hell in a Cell show with his pectoral injury. He defeated Seth Rollins in their trilogy bout.

The former AEW star recently told Comicbook that only a handful of people had seen his injury, as it worsened throughout the day:

"No one saw it, other than, I think Vince saw it. I was gonna take my robe off for cameras and then like the voice of God, as you call whoever's the head of production in that moment, I remember them saying, 'Don't.' And then Stew, the camera operator just told me, 'We're gonna save it for the show,'" recalled Rhodes. "Very few people had seen it and how bad it was and through the day it was getting worse. Because it was so much blood. So much blood under my skin." (H/T: Sportskeeda)

Cody Rhodes recently won the ESPY WWE Moment of the Year for his return at WrestleMania 38 earlier this year. Upon his return, The American Nightmare will hope to extend his unbeaten run in the company.

