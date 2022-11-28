Watch: WWE legend Ric Flair spotted at party in a bar

WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair was recently spotted at a party in a bar in Tampa, Florida.

Ric Flair is easily considered one of the greatest wrestlers of all time. His in-ring skills were unmatched back in the day. He had it all - the looks, the talent, the charisma. This helped him enjoy a successful wrestling career. Flair is not only known for his in-ring skills, but he is also known for his antics outside the ring.

The Nature Boy Ric Flair is no stranger to having a good time. During his hay days, Flair is known to have a wild time outside of the ring.

Hence, it should come as no surprise that Flair is enjoying his retirement life to the fullest. The Nature Boy recently took to Twitter to post a video of himself and his wife, Wendy, at a bar. Flair could be seen with shots in his hands, toasting:

"To American soldiers! Tampa, Florida! Woooo! Live a life! To the most beautiful bartender in all of Tampa. Woooo!"

Fans react to Ric Flair partying in a bar

Fans were quick to react to Flair's partying video. Many posed positive comments for the Nature Boy, with some even asking him not to change. Check out some of the reactions below:

Brett Rosemann @brettrosemann1 @RicFlairNatrBoy My mind is a battlefield and not a playground, I’m on the warpath nothing else works for me @RicFlairNatrBoy My mind is a battlefield and not a playground, I’m on the warpath nothing else works for me

Freedom of Speech 🍊 @Dawn72708028 @RicFlairNatrBoy 🥂cheers! Have loved you since I was a child in the 70’s. You and I were on a flight from Charlotte in the 90’s - whooooo!! @RicFlairNatrBoy 🥂cheers! Have loved you since I was a child in the 70’s. You and I were on a flight from Charlotte in the 90’s - whooooo!!

Andy Gemmill @punkrockdad81 @RicFlairNatrBoy When we go to the bar "can I get a pickleback and a wooooo, please" @RicFlairNatrBoy When we go to the bar "can I get a pickleback and a wooooo, please"

Combobulated & Gruntled @DudeGuzzington @RicFlairNatrBoy Ric Flair starting a cannabis product company, ripping blunts with Tyson, slamming shots - and posting about it regularly on Twitter - has become somewhat of a 2022 hero for the people. Leaving WOO’s in his wake as he hurls towards feeling good all the time. I’m here for it 🤣 @RicFlairNatrBoy Ric Flair starting a cannabis product company, ripping blunts with Tyson, slamming shots - and posting about it regularly on Twitter - has become somewhat of a 2022 hero for the people. Leaving WOO’s in his wake as he hurls towards feeling good all the time. I’m here for it 🤣

However, one fan asked for the bartender's number.

Another fan asked Flair not to change.

A fan claimed to see Flair in Sun City.

Another fan asked Flair to grow up.

While one fan stated that Flair still has it.

Another questioned if anyone has ever had as much fun in their life as Flair has had.

Ron MacDonald @ronnymac10 @RicFlairNatrBoy Has anyone ever had as much fun in life as Ric Flair? I doubt it. @RicFlairNatrBoy Has anyone ever had as much fun in life as Ric Flair? I doubt it.

Flair wrestled in his last match earlier this year when he teamed up with his son-in-law Andrade El Idolo to defeat Jay Lethal and Jeff Jarrett. Flair has enjoyed a quiet retirement life out of the spotlight ever since.

Do you think Flair will ever stop partying? Sound off in the comments section below!

