Watch: WWE legend tells hilarious story about The Iron Sheik failing a drug test

The Iron Sheik once had a hilarious reaction to a failed drug test in WWE.

The wrestling legend passed away today at 81 years old. He won the World Heavyweight Championship in 1983 by defeating Bob Backlund. Sheik had a memorable rivalry with Hulk Hogan and also captured the WWE Tag Team Championships with Nikolai Volkoff. He took his rightful place in the WWE Hall of Fame in 2005.

Twitter account "Just Rasslin" uploaded a hilarious clip of Michael P.S. Hayes, Pat Patterson, and Dustin Rhodes discussing the Hall of Famer. In the video, Michael impersonated Vince McMahon informing Sheik that he tested positive on the drug test, and the legend hilariously tried to make it seem like a good thing.

"Yes! Yes! I know it was positive! Good! I tell you Vince, I am Sheik!" recounted Hayes. [00:20 - 00:30]

Hayes added that Vince McMahon had to explain to Sheik that positive meant he failed the drug test. You can check out the hilarious story in the video below.

WWE legend Mick Foley pays tribute to The Iron Sheik

The Iron Sheik received many tributes today in the wrestling world after news of his passing.

Fellow WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley took to Twitter earlier today to honor the legend. He noted that he was in attendance for two of his most iconic matches against Bob Backlund at Madison Square Garden in 1983 and his "Boot Camp Match" against Sgt. Slaughter in 1984.

"REMEMBERING THE IRON SHEIK. The wrestling world lost a true legend today, with the passing of Khosrow Vaziri, better known to fans across the globe as The Iron Sheik. Although I never got to know The Sheik well, I was fortunate to have been on hand for two of his most iconic matches - his WWE title victory over Bob Backlund at Madison Square Garden on December 26, 1983 and his 'Boot Camp Match' with Sgt Slaughter at MSG in August, 1984," he wrote.

Mick added that he got to wrestle the former champion once during his career in 1987 and that he was truly one of a kind.

Mick Foley @foleyispod



The Iron Sheik's legendary career spans generations of fans, and his impact on the wrestling business will always be remembered.

Sportskeeda Wrestling sends our condolences to his friends, family, and fans during this difficult time.

